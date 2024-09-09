What is Dave Terrell doing these days?

wrestlefan
Anyone know?
He is still reasonably young. Massive prospect at one time.
Well he's pushing 50 and his last fight was nearly 20 years ago.
He runs a gym now called Nor Cal Fighting Alliance.
He is 46 years old now and hasn't fought since 2006. He pulled out of a fight scheduled for Nov 2007 and the UFC released him in Feb 2008. Hasn't fought since.
