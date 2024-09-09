What is Dave Terrell doing these days?

Anyone know?

He is still reasonably young. Massive prospect at one time.
 
Well he's pushing 50 and his last fight was nearly 20 years ago.

He runs a gym now called Nor Cal Fighting Alliance.

 
Well he's pushing 50 and his last fight was nearly 20 years ago.

He runs a gym now called Nor Cal Fighting Alliance.

Is that him in the middle? Man, I guess age really does change you.
 
Anyone know?

He is still reasonably young. Massive prospect at one time.
He is 46 years old now and hasn't fought since 2006. He pulled out of a fight scheduled for Nov 2007 and the UFC released him in Feb 2008. Hasn't fought since.
He owns Nor-Cal Fighting Alliance
www.norcalfighting.com

Brazilian jiu jitsu | MMA | Santa Rosa Martial Arts

Brazilian jiu jitsu, MMA, kickboxing, boxing and fitness classes for all ages, offered to you by professional family friendly staff.
www.norcalfighting.com
 
The only thing I remember about him is his getting a beatdown from Evan Tanner.
 
