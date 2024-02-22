What Is Currently "THE FIGHT" To Make? i.e. Super-Fights

TheMMAnalyst
It's been long understood that everyone who is a fight fan at any given time wants to see one particular fight match-up, every other fight be damned!
Historically there has always been the aura of a potential "Super-Fight" to make that usually doesn't happen i.e.
In the past this has included:
Fedor/Brock
Fedor/Randy
Randy/Cro Cop
GSP/Anderson
Khabib/Ferguson
Izzy/Jones
Jones/Ngannou
And the few ones that have happened didn't really feel that special save McGregor/Alvarez:
DC/Stipe
GSP/Bisping
TJ/Cejudo
McG/Eddie
Izzy/Jan
Looking at the line-up of current elite fighters it just doesn't seem like there is anything that exists on this spectrum now - we of course still have the potential for double-champ fights, but they don't feel like "Super-Fights" i.e.
Topuria/Suga
Islam/Leon
Pereira/Aspinall
It seems the UFC has basically made it so that they don't' have any "transcendental stars" where matching two of them up seems like a dream-fight for the ages, so while we have some really cool potential fights, they just don't feel that special because those fighters don't have long-term championship resumes or tremendous charisma/drawing power to casuals.
Which means we never get the momentum of seeing two elite fighters in each other's orbit for a prolonged period building to a crescendo match-up. Instead as soon as someone wins a belt they are trying to get a double-title before they've established themselves as a true star that is here for the long run.
So let me ask you Sherbros - what In your opinion what is currently "THE FIGHT" to make? i.e. the fight you want to see more than any other fight
