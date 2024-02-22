What Is Currently "THE FIGHT" To Make? i.e. Super-Fights

It's been long understood that everyone who is a fight fan at any given time wants to see one particular fight match-up, every other fight be damned!

Historically there has always been the aura of a potential "Super-Fight" to make that usually doesn't happen i.e.

In the past this has included:

Fedor/Brock
Fedor/Randy
Randy/Cro Cop
GSP/Anderson
Khabib/Ferguson
Izzy/Jones
Jones/Ngannou

And the few ones that have happened didn't really feel that special save McGregor/Alvarez:

DC/Stipe
GSP/Bisping
TJ/Cejudo
McG/Eddie
Izzy/Jan

Looking at the line-up of current elite fighters it just doesn't seem like there is anything that exists on this spectrum now - we of course still have the potential for double-champ fights, but they don't feel like "Super-Fights" i.e.

Topuria/Suga
Islam/Leon
Pereira/Aspinall

It seems the UFC has basically made it so that they don't' have any "transcendental stars" where matching two of them up seems like a dream-fight for the ages, so while we have some really cool potential fights, they just don't feel that special because those fighters don't have long-term championship resumes or tremendous charisma/drawing power to casuals.

Which means we never get the momentum of seeing two elite fighters in each other's orbit for a prolonged period building to a crescendo match-up. Instead as soon as someone wins a belt they are trying to get a double-title before they've established themselves as a true star that is here for the long run.

So let me ask you Sherbros - what In your opinion what is currently "THE FIGHT" to make? i.e. the fight you want to see more than any other fight
 
The only fight that remotely has super fight status would be Ngannou vs Jones.

In the past, Fedor vs CroCop was a super fight that absolutely delivered.
 
McGregor Vs X is still the biggest fight they could book.

And it's fucking sad.

UFC golden era is far behind folks.
 
Champs defending vs their biggest threat is the new superfight:

Topuria vs Evloev
O'Malley vs Merab
Islam vs Arman 2
Leon vs Shavkat
DDP vs Izzy
Pereira vs Ankalaev
Suarez vs Zhang
Grasso vs Blanch
BSD vs Gaethje*
Costa vs Khamzat*

Not title fights but would make fans excited af
 
