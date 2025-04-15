What is Current PED testing?

marvinparsons
I'm not making any allegations, but it seems like nobody has tested positive in awhile, unless I'm wrong? What's the story post USADA in terms of testing?
A lot of guys are looking like they are in the best shape of their career, even guys that have been around for awhile, so not sure if that's part of the explanation.
