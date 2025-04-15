What is Current PED testing?

M

marvinparsons

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 4, 2011
Messages
3,189
Reaction score
2,451
I'm not making any allegations, but it seems like nobody has tested positive in awhile, unless I'm wrong? What's the story post USADA in terms of testing?

A lot of guys are looking like they are in the best shape of their career, even guys that have been around for awhile, so not sure if that's part of the explanation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,577
Messages
57,172,100
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top