What is Bryce Mitchell’s BJJ lineage?

I hear a lot about what a phenom grappler he is, and while he has some submissions on his record, he’s also been subbed by Topuria and Jean Silva, who seem like mostly strikers. Does Bryce have a great record in pure BJJ but just bad MMA grappling? Or maybe I’m underestimating his grappling because he tends to get subbed after being rocked standing.
This kind of reminds me of Tony Ferguson, where Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo can’t shut up about how he’s a top of the food chain BJJ guy, but then he gets subbed by King Green.
