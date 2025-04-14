What is Bryce Mitchell’s BJJ lineage?

I hear a lot about what a phenom grappler he is, and while he has some submissions on his record, he’s also been subbed by Topuria and Jean Silva, who seem like mostly strikers. Does Bryce have a great record in pure BJJ but just bad MMA grappling? Or maybe I’m underestimating his grappling because he tends to get subbed after being rocked standing.

This kind of reminds me of Tony Ferguson, where Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo can’t shut up about how he’s a top of the food chain BJJ guy, but then he gets subbed by King Green.
 
I’m glad Bryce got his comeuppance against Silva but he’s a legit grappler. Not elite, but right along that solid top notch range.


You’d be silly to think of Top and Silva as just strikers, they’re phenomenal grapplers and two of the most gifted athletes in the sport.
 
I’m glad Bryce got his comeuppance against Silva but he’s a legit grappler. Not elite, but right along that solid top notch range.


You’d be silly to think of Top and Silva as just strikers, they’re phenomenal grapplers and two of the most gifted athletes in the sport.
Yeah they aren’t pure strikers, but they prefer striking, and yet they chose to sub Bryce. Guys like Demian Maia got beat down by strikers. Ryan Hall got pounded by Topuria. But they don’t get subbed like Bryce.
 
I don't know how much we learned about Jean Silva's pure grappling that fight though, Mitchell gassed out and kept foolishly throwing his neck into dangerous positions with his hafl assed TD attempts.

But needless to say it still contributes to the point that maybe Bryce ain't all that as a grappler.
 
Bryce is an extremely competent grappler. It ain't easy to grapple when your bell has been rung repeatedly.
 
I don't know how much we learned about Jean Silva's pure grappling that fight though, Mitchell gassed out and kept foolishly throwing his neck into dangerous positions with his hafl assed TD attempts.

But needless to say it still contributes to the point that maybe Bryce ain't all that as a grappler.
Exactly anyone who is getting whooped and tired can get choked out
 
Kano Jigoro —> Mitsuyo Maeda —> Carlos Gracie —> Helio Gracie —> Al Bundy —> David Duke —> Bryce Mitchell
 
Topuria was a grappler before the UFC. He started training his boxing when he got in the UFC because he felt he couldn't just rely on his BJJ against the best.

He had 7 wins by sub, 1 KO before the joined the UFC.
 
Yeah they aren’t pure strikers, but they prefer striking, and yet they chose to sub Bryce. Guys like Demian Maia got beat down by strikers. Ryan Hall got pounded by Topuria. But they don’t get subbed like Bryce.
Maia is one of the GOATs in BJJ and Ryan Hall is one of the most well-known and respected BJJ practicitioners. It's unfair to compare Bryce to the likes of them.
 
I heard he choked his chicken and his dad gave him a black belt, could be wrong though.
 
