Lucrative alternatives​

“Companies still have an incentive to set the price where the market will bear it [for these weight-loss drugs], whereas for a more competitive, saturated market like insulin, the margins may be way smaller,”

Supply shortages, ‘outrageous’ prices​

Because of the surging demand, Novo Nordisk still has been unable to catch up.

Novo Nordisk is now focusing on another set of medications called GLP-1 receptors, which regulate the gut hormone that affects hunger. The market for these is more lucrative. GLP-1 receptors are also intended for diabetes, but are now used more widely as a weight-loss medication – semaglutide, more commonly known as Wegovy or Ozempic.Other pharmaceutical companies are also trying to make gains on Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 receptors, including Eli Lilly, which, too, has an insulin shortage even as it is ramping up production of Zepbound and Mounjaro, Novo’s GLP-1 competitors.On Tuesday, Eli Lilly revised up its yearly revenue forecast by $2bn and said it expects to bring in $42.4bn to $43.6bn by year-end. That is thanks to increased demand for its alternatives to Ozempic and Wegovy. As per a Reuters News Agency report, on average, doctors prescribed Zepbound a combined 63,000 times each week so far this year.Despite Eli Lilly’s gains, Novo Nordisk still has a stronghold on the market. The same report points out that doctors write a combined 110,000 Wegovy prescriptions on average every week.Krutika Amin, associate director of the programme on the Affordable Care Act at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told Al Jazeera.But while Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly duke it out on the corporate level, it still leaves Americans like Murphy in the crosshairs.In the case of GLP-1 receptors, despite Novo Nordisk’s efforts to ramp up drug production, the market is only getting more strained.Wegovy, in particular, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. That’s because Medicare, a government health insurance programme for people age 65 or older, may now cover the blockbuster weight-loss drug, giving seniors insurance coverage for it.The medications Wegovy and Ozempic surged in popularity in recent years as its active ingredient semaglutide has shown to cause significant weight loss.So far, unless a patient had diabetes already, semaglutide was accessible only if you were willing to shell out the cash. A month’s supply of Ozempic injections can cost as much as $936, and $1,349 for Wegovy, according to analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.The situation is only getting tighter as several semaglutide injections are in active shortage and have been since March 2022. In part, that was driven by the surge in demand – 300 percent between 2020 and 2022. That’s compounded after Novo Nordisk announced it halted a contract with a manufacturer that filled Wegovy syringes after the manufacturer failed an inspection by the FDA in December 2021.That’s on top of the other supply-chain strains hitting the pharmaceutical industry and broadly ranging from Adderall to Tylenol. India and China supply 61 percent of the active ingredients used in medications. COVID-19 fuelled the supply-chain shortages, which have only continued as major geopolitical and humanitarian crises – notably the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Gaza’s more recent Israel-Hamas war – have slowed trade.In recent weeks, Novo Nordisk has come under increased scrutiny over the sky-high price tag of its weight-loss drugs. The same Yale University study that points out the markup on insulin costs also shows a similar issue with the Danish pharmaceutical giant’s semaglutide medications. The study concluded that the drug costs an estimated $0.89 to $4.73 to make.In response to the study, Vermont’s US Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant behind the drug, saying it is “outrageous”.Sanders’s remarks came as the FDA expanded its approval for Wegovy. The medication has also been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events like a heart attack or stroke in overweight patients with a history of cardiovascular disease by 20 percent, according to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.While Medicare’s expanded coverage will open the doors for more people to get access to the medication, there are still large swaths of the population reliant on the drug who do not have access, including those with heightened A1C and insulin resistance.Medicare still does not cover the drug solely for weight loss use, but rather for some of the health consequences often associated with obesity. In July 2023, a bipartisan group of US senators proposed legislation to change that, but it has since stalled in committee.Medicare’s new coverage options widen the market for Novo Nordisk and its blockbuster weight-loss drugs.“The supply has not increased. It’s going to basically worsen the shortage, or it’s going to worsen the gap between the demand and the supply. That could be the consequence of all this,” Bruce Y Lee, professor of health policy and management at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health, told Al Jazeera.Medicare’s possible coverage will inherently lower costs for the thousands of diabetics who need the drug and expand access. But because supply is already strained and demand is high, the move will only fuel the ongoing shortage. It will also further limit access for both diabetics and nondiabetics alike.“Pharmaceutical companies will set up the production lines that want to support the demand over the next two years, and then they’ll set up production lines. Now, if the demand is greater, much greater than the supply, many times the response is that the pharmaceutical company will simply raise the price … because they’ll have a greater profit margin per unit. But that doesn’t solve the problem,” Lee added.In addition to the ongoing shortage, private insurance rarely covers the drug unless a patient has diabetes. While there is a strong correlation between obesity and diabetes, it is far from the only health condition that is either associated with or causes obesity – as is the case with hyperthyroidism and certain medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of drugs used to treat anxiety and depression.