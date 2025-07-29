  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What is Alf Boss Alfredo? And how did it take down Bones?

KillerIsBack V2

KillerIsBack V2

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 28, 2015
Messages
10,965
Reaction score
5,545
This vid just randomly appeared on my yt while doom scrolling, right after that stupid live well app ad thats trying to “cure my porn addiction” as if I give a fuck.



Anyway, is ALF some sort small easteuropean MMA org or some shit?

How long will jon keep embarrassing us like this.
Almost as bad as when he tried to free throw and the basketballs hit his own head, cause this is his sport
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
This vid just randomly appeared on my yt while doom scrolling, right after that stupid live well app ad thats trying to “cure my porn addiction” as if I give a fuck.



Anyway, is ALF some sort small easteuropean MMA org or some shit?

How long will jon keep embarrassing us like this.
Almost as bad as when he tried to free throw and the basketballs hit his own head, cause this is his sport
Click to expand...

Alf eats cats, so taking down a duck like Jon Jones is no problem

Alf-Cat-Lunch-1.jpg
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
This vid just randomly appeared on my yt while doom scrolling, right after that stupid live well app ad thats trying to “cure my porn addiction” as if I give a fuck.



Anyway, is ALF some sort small easteuropean MMA org or some shit?

How long will jon keep embarrassing us like this.
Almost as bad as when he tried to free throw and the basketballs hit his own head, cause this is his sport
Click to expand...

That dude is fast AF and knows how to wrestle for real. I have no idea who he is though. Lol
 
I've heard of jumping guard before, but jumping a body triangle and calling it a takedown is a new one.
 
JBJ was here said:
I've heard of jumping guard before, but jumping a body triangle and calling it a takedown is a new one.
Click to expand...
Jumping gaurd doesnt mean you’re entering their guard by jumping, you silly goose.

It’s the opposite, you jump to put them into your guard.
Only Here for Attachments said:
ALF is the org with the TUF ripoff that Jon coached
Click to expand...
That did cross my mind.

Lots of those Russian versions of tuf going around.
Like that garbage where Khamzat subed Arman in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,806
Messages
57,626,526
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top