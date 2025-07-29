What is Alf Boss Alfredo? And how did it take down Bones?

KillerIsBack V2
Jul 28, 2015
10,965
5,545
This vid just randomly appeared on my yt while doom scrolling, right after that stupid live well app ad thats trying to “cure my porn addiction” as if I give a fuck.
Anyway, is ALF some sort small easteuropean MMA org or some shit?
How long will jon keep embarrassing us like this.
Almost as bad as when he tried to free throw and the basketballs hit his own head, cause this is his sport
