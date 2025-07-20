  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

History What inspired the "Bro" movement?

Intermission

Intermission

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
5,163
Reaction score
2,683
I first encountered this denotation ten years ago and felt it was a bit intrusive. I'm a very personal guy. But now it's exploded. Such an odd thing to say to a stranger... I am the very opposite of his bro.

Interestingly enough, we don't call women "sis"...I guess they are left out of this.

Is there some movie phenomen like "Dude Wheres My Car" or something that inspired this?

People didn't go around saying "bro" to each other in the 50s...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mbetz1981
Kakutogi Road: The Complete History of MMA Volume 84 "Paradigm Shift" (Total History of UFC-1)
Replies
17
Views
594
Mbetz1981
Mbetz1981

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,237
Messages
57,589,144
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top