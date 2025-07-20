Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 5,163
- Reaction score
- 2,683
I first encountered this denotation ten years ago and felt it was a bit intrusive. I'm a very personal guy. But now it's exploded. Such an odd thing to say to a stranger... I am the very opposite of his bro.
Interestingly enough, we don't call women "sis"...I guess they are left out of this.
Is there some movie phenomen like "Dude Wheres My Car" or something that inspired this?
People didn't go around saying "bro" to each other in the 50s...
Interestingly enough, we don't call women "sis"...I guess they are left out of this.
Is there some movie phenomen like "Dude Wheres My Car" or something that inspired this?
People didn't go around saying "bro" to each other in the 50s...