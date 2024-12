I'm bummed I never got the chance to place Space Marine II this year. It just wasn't in the cards for me. I also didn't get much Helldivers II in.



But good news is, I'm turning my office into my game room so I'll have a much better area to play.



That said, my GOTY is Black Myth Wukong.



1. Black Myth

2. Stellar Blade

3. Prince of Persia