What If's in the UFC

W

WolfPackHunter

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 24, 2024
Messages
17
Reaction score
18
So many What it's in life and the UFC is no different so here are a few of mine you can answer mine or even add your own.

1) What if ..... Khabib had not retired yet?
2) What if ..... Zabit had not retired?
3) What if ...... Fedor had joined the UFC?
4) What if ..... Cain Velasquez stayed injury free?
5) What If ... Sonnen survived round 1 vs Jones?

One of my personal What ifs happens to be What if Big Nog had not followed Frank Mir to the ground after rocking him to his soul and putting Mir down. Big Nog lost by Submission and cost me a £4600 accumulator and sickened me to my stomach
 
what if Jordan hadn't of retired in 1993? could he have got 7-8 Chips in a row???
 
