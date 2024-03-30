What if you don't have someone to drive you home from the hospital?

I have a hospital outpatient procedure that have been planned for a month. My girlfriend took the day off so she can drive me to and from the hospital. Well, we got in an argument and she tells me she's not going to drive me. It got me heated and I've known her long enough to know that she's just not going to change her mind from not until the day of. The few people that I've asked aren't able to do it, it's too close to schedule a day or time off for that day.

What do other people who don't have any friends or relatives that can drive them? They will not let you take a taxi, take a bus or even uber. They have to have a designated driver who will sign some paperwork.
 
Find a new girlfriend to drive you home
 
Have her mom drive you home. You know what happens next...
 
Hire a hooker to pretend to be your girlfriend?
 
