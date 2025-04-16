What if the bulls traded Jordan for Olajuwon?

How many rings would each player have?



Let's say the bulls knew Jordan was great, but after losing to the bad boy pistons twice in a row, they become convinced that they need a dominant center to win a ring. It's not that far-fetched, as Jordan wasn't considered the goat yet, and the game was dominated by big men at that time. Plus maybe they think Jordan gets so beat up by the pistons that they're worried about his longevity. And the Knicks are getting better every year so they'll have to contain Patrick Ewing. Plus they get Vernon Maxwell in the deal so they're not helpless at the SG position.



Why would Houston trade Olajuwon? Well, they were having trouble getting past the Lakers in the West, but Kareem just retired so stopping Magic Johnson was now a higher priority than having a great big man to battle Kareem. Jordan could wear out the Lakers back court with his scoring, and also help guard magic when needed. Plus Jordan is an absolute superstar at this point who could sell tickets, whereas Olajuwon, though he was playing well, didn't even make the all-star team that year. And the rockets get Bill Cartwright in the deal so they won't be helpless at center.



Everything else remains the same with both teams.



So the bulls would have:

PG: BJ Armstrong

SG: Vernon Maxwell

SF: Scottie Pippen

PF: Horace Grant

C: Hakeem Olajuwon

Notable backups: John Paxson, Craig Hodges

Coach: Phil Jackson



And the Rockets would have:

PG: Kenny Smith

SG: Michael Jordan

SF: Buck Johnson

PF: Otis Thorpe

C: Bill Cartwright

Notable backups: Sleepy Floyd

Coach: Don Chaney