What if the bulls traded Jordan for Olajuwon?

How many rings would each player have?

Let's say the bulls knew Jordan was great, but after losing to the bad boy pistons twice in a row, they become convinced that they need a dominant center to win a ring. It's not that far-fetched, as Jordan wasn't considered the goat yet, and the game was dominated by big men at that time. Plus maybe they think Jordan gets so beat up by the pistons that they're worried about his longevity. And the Knicks are getting better every year so they'll have to contain Patrick Ewing. Plus they get Vernon Maxwell in the deal so they're not helpless at the SG position.

Why would Houston trade Olajuwon? Well, they were having trouble getting past the Lakers in the West, but Kareem just retired so stopping Magic Johnson was now a higher priority than having a great big man to battle Kareem. Jordan could wear out the Lakers back court with his scoring, and also help guard magic when needed. Plus Jordan is an absolute superstar at this point who could sell tickets, whereas Olajuwon, though he was playing well, didn't even make the all-star team that year. And the rockets get Bill Cartwright in the deal so they won't be helpless at center.

Everything else remains the same with both teams.

So the bulls would have:
PG: BJ Armstrong
SG: Vernon Maxwell
SF: Scottie Pippen
PF: Horace Grant
C: Hakeem Olajuwon
Notable backups: John Paxson, Craig Hodges
Coach: Phil Jackson

And the Rockets would have:
PG: Kenny Smith
SG: Michael Jordan
SF: Buck Johnson
PF: Otis Thorpe
C: Bill Cartwright
Notable backups: Sleepy Floyd
Coach: Don Chaney
 
I think Houston would need Bill Wennington included in the trade to really make it worth it.
 
I think the Hakeem bulls team looks much stronger than the Jordan rockets team does. No doubt due to the bulls having a better GM at the time.

I see Olajuwon dominating Vlade Divac in the 1991 finals, and kicking the ball out to the 3-point assassins like Paxson and Hodges would work even better than it did when Jordan did it since Hakeem posts up more. We know Phil Jackson's triangle offense works great with a star big man because we saw that with Shaq.

Plus their defense would be an absolute nightmare for opposing teams. Having the best defensive center was way more valuable than having the best defensive shooting guard, since the center defends everyone at the rim. And Scottie is the best defensive SF at the time and he's so versatile that he can guard Magic or Worthy, depending on where he's needed. Vernon Maxwell is a great defender too and Horace Grant was very very good.

I see the dream bulls mopping the floor with the Lakers, most likely in fewer games than it took Jordan's bulls.
 
Ok so the dream bulls would beat the Lakers in 1991, but the question is would the Lakers even make it to the finals if they had to face Jordan's rockets?

I think the answer is probably yes. I don't think the Air-Rockets would even get past the Lakers. Kenny Smith is the second best player on that team, with Otis Thorpe after him. Nobody on that team is a truly great defender other than Jordan. And he would have to guard the best players on the opposing team whereas on the bulls they usually made Scottie guard the best players, which allowed Jordan to save more energy for offense.

So now Jordan is on a team that's arguably worse than the teams he was on when he failed to get past the pistons. So even if he did by some miracle get past the Lakers, he would certainly lose to the Dream Bulls in the finals.

Conclusion: Hakeem gets his first ring in 1991. Jordan does not.
 
Makes no sense. MJ spent years working to mold the Bulls into that team and helped mentor Scottie and Horace. No chance the Bulls pull the rug out from under him considering he was clearly the best player in the league and they knew they were on the verge of multiple ships.

People always want to play "what if" with the GOAT and create nonsensical scenarios. Just appreciate his greatness and what he gave to the game.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Makes no sense. MJ spent years working to mold the Bulls into that team and helped mentor Scottie and Horace. No chance the Bulls pull the rug out from under him considering he was clearly the best player in the league and they knew they were on the verge of multiple ships.

People always want to play "what if" with the GOAT and create nonsensical scenarios. Just appreciate his greatness and what he gave to the game.
Click to expand...
Yeah but imagine how many ships they get if they have the twin towers (Hakeem and Luc Longley) playing side by side
 
