What If?: Rafael Lovato Jr.

Lovato was only the second American to win the World Jiu Jitsu Championships, after BJ Penn.Ending his career 11-0, beating a young Kevin Holland in his second fightand Mousasi for the title in his second to last fight, my question is how great could he have been? I think Lovato is one of the best Bellator grown fighter they ever had even with his short record, a wizard on the ground. If he were never diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma, who do you think would have eventually beaten him? How far would he have gone? How would he have done in the UFC?