What If?: Rafael Lovato Jr.

Lovato was only the second American to win the World Jiu Jitsu Championships, after BJ Penn.
Ending his career 11-0, beating a young Kevin Holland in his second fight

and Mousasi for the title in his second to last fight, my question is how great could he have been? I think Lovato is one of the best Bellator grown fighter they ever had even with his short record, a wizard on the ground. If he were never diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma, who do you think would have eventually beaten him? How far would he have gone? How would he have done in the UFC?
Rafael-Lovato-jr-jiu-jitsu-martial-artist-black-belt-world-champion-mma-middleweight-undefeated-bellator-red-brazilian-arm-2.jpg
 
Mousasi already arguably beat him despite Lovato being obscenely juiced to the gills
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Absolutely no chance he did anything in the UFC with USADA there lol, dude was juiced to the gills.
That's why I'm hoping for a Lovato 2025 UFC run :cool:
pankrat said:
Mousasi already arguably beat him despite Lovato being obscenely juiced to the gills
I haven't watched the fight in a long time but recall scoring it 1&2 Lovato 3&4 Moose, so it comes down to how you scored the 5th.
 
