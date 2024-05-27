What if Max Holloway trains with David Goggins?

Instead of these 2 clowns Jon Jones and Tony Ferguson, what if David trained the BMF Max Holloway hell-week in preparation for his fight with ilia? like Max would be training endurance with David, David hangs out with him and talks motivation to Max? and Max trains MMA with his coaches, man, ilia would be in a rude awakening.

Edit: and also, don't bring up to me what happened to Tony cause we've seen it, Tony is super washed, that doesn't count.
 
I didn’t see Ferguson Vs Pimblett, did that training with Goggins pay off for Ferguson? As far as being in shape for a beating?
 
I didn’t see Ferguson Vs Pimblett, did that training with Goggins pay off for Ferguson? As far as being in shape for a beating?
Tony came back 5 months later after being choked out Unconscious by Bobby Green + Tony doesn't give his brain and chin a break + Tony is Super washed + and Tony should retire.
 
