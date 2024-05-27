What if Max Holloway trains with David Goggins?

Instead of these 2 clowns Jon Jones and Tony Ferguson, what if David trained the BMF Max Holloway hell-week in preparation for his fight with ilia? like Max would be training endurance with David, David hangs out with him and talks motivation to Max? and Max trains MMA with his coaches, man, ilia would be in a rude awakening.



Edit: and also, don't bring up to me what happened to Tony cause we've seen it, Tony is super washed, that doesn't count.