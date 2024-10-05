What if Khalil is Selling Wolf Tickets?

Hypothetically, let’s say he has no intentions to stand like he’s been saying and has been drilling takedowns 24/7 all camp and catches Poatan off guard and lays on him for 25 minutes on his way to victory.

A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?

B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?
 
I would think he was fucking awesome and I would become a fan for life. All these fucking weirdos on this site who like sloppy kickboxing and hate the miscegenation of martial arts...



don't ask said:
I would think he was fucking awesome and I would become a fan for life. All these fucking weirdos on this site who like sloppy kickboxing and hate the miscegenation of martial arts...



There’s nothing wrong with mixing it up bruh, but saying one thing and doing another wouldn’t go well with everyone.
 
LeBron said:
what if Poatan sweeps him, gets mount position and ends the fight with an arm lock?

the ifs.....

we can never really know whats gonna happen
 
TriangleMonkey said:
What if it’s Poatan that brings that “Merab” approach all night long?

Is Khalleel ready to sprawl-n-brawl?
i think this is more likely.
Khalil cant fight on the ground to save his life. while Poatan is training with Glover Teixiera, one of the best MMA grapplers ever.
dont be surprised if Poatan takes it to the ground and subs Khalil
 
LeBron said:
Pereira's a better grappler than him, it would go poorly. One training camp is not gonna change that.
 
Khalil is the worst grappler Alex has faced in the UFC. You can’t learn a lifetime of grappling in one camp. Wont happen.

Poatan by sub
 
Blastbeat said:
Poatan getting wins by sub would be terrifying for the future of the division.
 
LeBron said:
Diaz v Condit pt 2

"Dog fight "
 
you don't just learn how to do takedowns over a couple months of drilling them :\
 
Khalil has historically been a terrible grappler dating back to TUF, so I'd very much commend him for taking away his only chance to win the fight and firmly cementing a loss in his record.

Would be up there with Thiago shooting on Kampmann for no reason, or Vitor pulling guard on Jacare.
 
don't ask said:
It's definitely weird coming from so called MMA fans. Khalil can't grapple though.
 
