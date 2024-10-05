What if Khaleel is Selling Wolf Tickets?

LeBron
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2011
- Messages
- 2,389
- Reaction score
- 2,944
Hypothetically, let’s say he has no intentions to stand like he’s been saying and has been drilling takedowns 24/7 all camp and catches Poatan off guard and lays on him for 25 minutes on his way to victory.
A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?
B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?
A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?
B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?