What if Khaleel is Selling Wolf Tickets?

Hypothetically, let’s say he has no intentions to stand like he’s been saying and has been drilling takedowns 24/7 all camp and catches Poatan off guard and lays on him for 25 minutes on his way to victory.

A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?

B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?
 
I would think he was fucking awesome and I would become a fan for life. All these fucking weirdos on this site who like sloppy kickboxing and hate the miscegenation of martial arts...



don't ask said:
I would think he was fucking awesome and I would become a fan for life. All these fucking weirdos on this site who like sloppy kickboxing and hate the miscegenation of martial arts...



There’s nothing wrong with mixing it up bruh, but saying one thing and doing another wouldn’t go well with everyone.
 
LeBron said:
There’s nothing wrong with mixing it up bruh, but saying one thing and doing another wouldn’t go well with everyone.
It would go well with me. I want to fighters win by outsmarting their opponents, not by eyegouging and nutkicking.
 
LeBron said:
Hypothetically, let’s say he has no intentions to stand like he’s been saying and has been drilling takedowns 24/7 all camp and catches Poatan off guard and lays on him for 25 minutes on his way to victory.

A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?

B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?
what if Poatan sweeps him, gets mount position and ends the fight with an arm lock?

the ifs.....

we can never really know whats gonna happen
 
TriangleMonkey said:
What if it’s Poatan that brings that “Merab” approach all night long?

Is Khalleel ready to sprawl-n-brawl?
i think this is more likely.
Khalil cant fight on the ground to save his life. while Poatan is training with Glover Teixiera, one of the best MMA grapplers ever.
dont be surprised if Poatan takes it to the ground and subs Khalil
 
LeBron said:
Hypothetically, let’s say he has no intentions to stand like he’s been saying and has been drilling takedowns 24/7 all camp and catches Poatan off guard and lays on him for 25 minutes on his way to victory.

A) Would you commend him for the game plan or call him a pussy?

B) Would he become the most hated man in the UFC?
Pereira's a better grappler than him, it would go poorly. One training camp is not gonna change that.
 
