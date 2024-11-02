What if he pops?

L0ki
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 29, 2009
- Messages
- 13,090
- Reaction score
- 1,519
Bet most of y'all already knew who lol.
No, but is there honestly any incentive of him NOT to?
Last fight. Popped before so who gives a fuck about one more.
It wouldn't be surprising and wouldn't alter his stance with the fans, since he's popped x times.
If he pissed nuclear one more time, would you view him any differently than you currently view him?
No, but is there honestly any incentive of him NOT to?
Last fight. Popped before so who gives a fuck about one more.
It wouldn't be surprising and wouldn't alter his stance with the fans, since he's popped x times.
If he pissed nuclear one more time, would you view him any differently than you currently view him?