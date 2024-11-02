What if he pops?

Bet most of y'all already knew who lol.

No, but is there honestly any incentive of him NOT to?

Last fight. Popped before so who gives a fuck about one more.



It wouldn't be surprising and wouldn't alter his stance with the fans, since he's popped x times.

If he pissed nuclear one more time, would you view him any differently than you currently view him?
 
he literally passed 99.999 percent of the time does he? it means hes clean 99.999 percent of the times

or is it just your fantasy and your wish?
 
Did you know?

Jon having the record for test failures is a Sherdog myth. Per USADA's website, he has two (2) failures: one for clomiphene and letrozole, and the other for turinabol. The "pulsing," as it was called, did not count as failed tests. In USADA's internal terminology, a failed test is an adverse finding. Jon's testing issues were abnormal findings; results that need to be looked into, but not necessarily a failure.
 
He's naturally on steroids.
 
Are they even testing guys anymore? Or are we fully back in pride mode
 
Do you remember when Jon's pre and post urinalysis for vs. DC I came back and was "highly unlikely" (AC rep)?

On Jogan's podcast, Derek said that in order for those levels to be achieved, it's either a masking agent or castration.

So, as long as Jon still has his newts, he was on something.



And the reason I mentioned the Murr case was because he was a baseline. They took the same thing and one had no "pulsing effects". No one in testing history has "pulsed".
 
