What if Frankie Edgar’s whole career was at bantamweight?

one of the most legendary chins in the game and beloved personality in ufc history. But as most fans know “The Answer” was exceptionally tiny for LW.3 wins against Penn, some say he should have gotten the nod in one of the benson fights or at least a draw. Gave us 2 beautiful fights against Aldo. The man has been slammed on his head twice in his career and kept fighting “ala fedor randleman-esque”. His ko win over Mendes is one of my fav of all time.But best measuring stick we have for BW is his debut beating Pedro. Sure that was just an SD, but remember he turned 39 a month and a half later, and we all know his prime ended long before that.Coulda Shoulda woulda been BW GOAT?Chances against Renan? Cruz? Dela Snake? Cejudo? Yan? Sterling?