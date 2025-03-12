  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What if Frankie Edgar’s whole career was at bantamweight?

one of the most legendary chins in the game and beloved personality in ufc history. But as most fans know “The Answer” was exceptionally tiny for LW.

3 wins against Penn, some say he should have gotten the nod in one of the benson fights or at least a draw. Gave us 2 beautiful fights against Aldo. The man has been slammed on his head twice in his career and kept fighting “ala fedor randleman-esque”. His ko win over Mendes is one of my fav of all time.

But best measuring stick we have for BW is his debut beating Pedro. Sure that was just an SD, but remember he turned 39 a month and a half later, and we all know his prime ended long before that.

Coulda Shoulda woulda been BW GOAT?
Chances against Renan? Cruz? Dela Snake? Cejudo? Yan? Sterling?


He won alot of his biggest fights by taking big shots and being the faster man. I don't think he'd have the chin he had dehydrating himself. Fwonkie definitely wouldn't have been faster that's for sure. Guys like Aldo were visibly quicker.
 
in his prime, his boxing was great for Dominick’s era but that weight class has evolved since Cejudo’s retirement before his return. Prime Frankie would not be in the top 10 today.
 
It's evolved so much so that 58 year old Jose Aldo gives guys like Chito and Rob font boxing lessons. Wild claim to make.
 
He was cool but some of his best fights he just got the shit kicked out of him. Maynard alone probably gave him life altering CTE. Very elite but most of his wins were boring
 
Cory Sandhagen read Frankie like a book. It’s gotten a bit more technical with some fighters.
 
Edger and Cruz could’ve had a trilogy of split decisions
 
Let's see how well Sandhagen is doing at 39 against ranked fighters. Guys like Figuerado are coming up a weight class and boxing almost verbatim like Takanori Gomi. Frankie was fighting lightweights who were calf kicking before flyweight was a division.

Sandhagen repeatedly got taken down by a old Dillashaw in their fight. He even landed the same exact knee. The sport does not and never will evolve in a straight line.
 
Old way past prime Frankie was still taking down the likes of Yair & beating the brakes off him. It was meant to be a showcase fight for Yair too lol
 
Wouldn't have had as many UFC fights as he did.
 
