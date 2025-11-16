Dagestanaev
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2025
- Messages
- 413
- Reaction score
- 628
What if Ankalaev and Evloev will be Khabibling their opponents?
Khamzat did it against DDP
Islam just did it against JDM
Merab does it all the time.
Would you still watch UFC if Ankalaev would do the same against Poatan in match 3?
And Evloev against Volk?
It would be like a weird videogame when you just need to know how to Cro Cop your opponents.
Khamzat did it against DDP
Islam just did it against JDM
Merab does it all the time.
Would you still watch UFC if Ankalaev would do the same against Poatan in match 3?
And Evloev against Volk?
It would be like a weird videogame when you just need to know how to Cro Cop your opponents.