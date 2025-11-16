What if Ankalaev and Evloev will be Khabibling their opponents?

Khamzat did it against DDP
Islam just did it against JDM
Merab does it all the time.

Would you still watch UFC if Ankalaev would do the same against Poatan in match 3?
And Evloev against Volk?

It would be like a weird videogame when you just need to know how to Cro Cop your opponents.
 
Ankalaev ain’t Kahbibing anyone last time he did that he got Paul Craig’d and more recently he got Alex Perereira’d

Evloev maybe. But he didn’t do much Khabibing against Aljamain that was a pretty close fight.


So no.
 
Evloev yes, Ankalaev no. Here are Ankalaev's latest grappling stats (he is a terrible grappler outside of holding a guy on a fence).

Up to date Ankalaev Grappling Stats:

0.78 TD per fight on average, 20% TD accuracy <lol>

2/10 against Jan.

1/4 against mighty wrestler Volkan Oezdimir.

1/2 against post-exploded-knees Thiago Santos.

1/3 against Klidson Abreu (who???)

1/3 against Dalcha Lungiambula (literally who?)

Got taken down by Paul Craig twice, then submitted.

0/12 against Poatan

0/1 against Poatan
 
If these guys were ABLE to “ Khabib” people than they use be… completely dominating the top echelon of fighters is extremely difficult to do, which is why makes it impressive
 
am ok to this ji there is #PowerSlap dangal for knock out

Waheguru give variety for a reason haanji 👍🏾✨
 
You just know that last one really stings some folks 🐝
 
Neither can do it as well as Khabib, Khamzat or Islam. Evloev has bad top control and Ankalaev couldn't even take down Pereira lmao.
 
What if Ankalaev and Evloev will be Khabibling their opponents?

Khamzat did it against DDP
Islam just did it against JDM
Merab does it all the time.

Would you still watch UFC if Ankalaev would do the same against Poatan in match 3?
And Evloev against Volk?

Islam did a lot more than just hug, although khabib is better at ground and pound.... Islam is great in his own way.
 
Islam is much more well rounded and certainly the best fighter Dagestan has ever produced.
 
Positionally looking for a d'arce or guillotine is a lot safer than going for gnp where you have to posture. I hespect it.
 
Not really. Khabibi padded his record with cans for the first half of his career and went a respectable 13-0 in the UFC with only a handful of actual elite wins in Gaethje, Conor, RDA, and Dustin.
Gym stories are cope to keep the respect up.
Islam is better than Khabib ever was in every area outside of gnp and fight IQ, Khabib's real strength.
 
GNP and fight iq is exactly what I’m talking about. We can agree to disagree, but they have one common opponent(I think) and look how each did against him. Not to mention Khabib fought the better version of that fighter.
 
I'll concede that while MMAth usually doesn't work, the Dustin fights are definitely a glaring issue in the "Islam is better" sides point. However, I'll counter saying it was a younger Dustin, not necessarily a better Dustin as he against Islam had at least a taste of the Dagi wrestling before.

Honestly, Dustin's performance stock keeps going up.
 
