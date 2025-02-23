terrapin
This is for all the Democrats here. An anthem for the times we live in. A Clarion call in the face of the rising tide of darkness. I wish love upon all of you and hope even in the face of potential hopelessness. As Chris Hedges has said paraphrased. "We don't fight because we think we can win. We fight because we lose our souls if we don't."
What if all tomorrow brings is ashes and glass
And I can't tell you child, "this too shall pass"
If all the world were windswept, cold and gray (note 1)
And in the end there's nothing left to say
If all the silicon and best laid plans (note 2)
Became the master, and the fall of man
If all the earth were baked to hard red clay
Not so far from where we are today
Ah well anyway
Come on darlin', swing and sway
Daddy gonna find us a better way
And if that better way don't float
Daddy gonna find us a tighter boat
And if that tighter boat don't sail
Grab a bucket babe, and start to bail
And if that bucket spring a leak
Little miss, we're up the creek
What if fire came raining on the hills
And mountains made of rusting Coupe De Villes
And all God's children find themselves alone (note 3)
And all the poets took to throwing stones
Guess we're on our own
No way out and no way home
Come on baby, it's time to sing
Daddy gonna grab that old brass ring
And if that old brass ring don't fit
Daddy gonna get to fixin it
And if that old brass ring stays broke
Daddy gonna buy you a billy goat
And if that billy goat don't bark
Gonna give that goat the old kick start
Old kick start
What if all that was left was ashes and glass
And I can't tell you child, "this too shall pass" (note 4)
And if those four horsemen can't be turned away
And everyone's too paralyzed to pray
Too paralyzed to pray
And the jury's out on judgement day
And there ain't nothing left to say
Nothing left to say
Come on baby we can fly
Daddy's got a stack of alibis
Alibis shot full of holes
Come on child, let's rock and roll
And if that roll takes us to France
Teach them Froggies how to dance
Keep on dancin', sing the tune
We'll be dancin' all around the moon
And if that big old moon go bust
Well ashes to ashes, baby, dust to dust
Baby it's time for one last rave
Keep on dancin' on our own graves
On our own graves
Keep on dancing
On our own graves
Keep on dancing
Keep on dancing
