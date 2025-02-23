This is for all the Democrats here. An anthem for the times we live in. A Clarion call in the face of the rising tide of darkness. I wish love upon all of you and hope even in the face of potential hopelessness. As Chris Hedges has said paraphrased. "We don't fight because we think we can win. We fight because we lose our souls if we don't."



What if all tomorrow brings is ashes and glass

And I can't tell you child, "this too shall pass"

If all the world were windswept, cold and gray (note 1)

And in the end there's nothing left to say



If all the silicon and best laid plans (note 2)

Became the master, and the fall of man

If all the earth were baked to hard red clay

Not so far from where we are today



Ah well anyway



Come on darlin', swing and sway

Daddy gonna find us a better way

And if that better way don't float

Daddy gonna find us a tighter boat



And if that tighter boat don't sail

Grab a bucket babe, and start to bail

And if that bucket spring a leak

Little miss, we're up the creek



What if fire came raining on the hills

And mountains made of rusting Coupe De Villes

And all God's children find themselves alone (note 3)

And all the poets took to throwing stones



Guess we're on our own

No way out and no way home



Come on baby, it's time to sing

Daddy gonna grab that old brass ring

And if that old brass ring don't fit

Daddy gonna get to fixin it



And if that old brass ring stays broke

Daddy gonna buy you a billy goat

And if that billy goat don't bark

Gonna give that goat the old kick start

Old kick start



What if all that was left was ashes and glass

And I can't tell you child, "this too shall pass" (note 4)

And if those four horsemen can't be turned away

And everyone's too paralyzed to pray



Too paralyzed to pray

And the jury's out on judgement day

And there ain't nothing left to say

Nothing left to say



Come on baby we can fly

Daddy's got a stack of alibis

Alibis shot full of holes

Come on child, let's rock and roll



And if that roll takes us to France

Teach them Froggies how to dance

Keep on dancin', sing the tune

We'll be dancin' all around the moon



And if that big old moon go bust

Well ashes to ashes, baby, dust to dust

Baby it's time for one last rave

Keep on dancin' on our own graves



On our own graves

Keep on dancing

On our own graves

Keep on dancing

Keep on dancing





