PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 33,411
- Reaction score
- 25,220
Well his roots to South African White Nationalists and his own father talked about having servients during Appartited but more to the point the number 420 appears everywhere on many , many Tesla car parts, talking about taking Tesla private at 420 a share well above the currently traded price at the time, recently saying that doge will go to 420 billion dollar valuation, He dropped the value of a Model S to 69,420.00 , Doge cut 420 million from NASA defence budget, odd stuff Hitlers birthday is 420, Trump signed an EO on day one that is set to expire on 420 to declare Martial Law. Is he acting out of his worship of Hitler? making appearances to white nationalists events in Germany.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $420 Billion Market Capitalization While This $36M Low-Cap Could 138x To Hit $5 Billion | Bitcoinist.com
The bull run is here, and while alt-coins are yet to significantly rally, meme coins like Dogecoin are continuing their bullish outlier streak.
bitcoinist.com
NASA terminating $420 million in contracts
NASA is terminating $420 million in contracts the agency says are redundant or “misaligned” with its core priorities, but has provided few details about what is being cut.
spacenews.com
A Complete History of Elon Musk’s Fascination with the Magic Number 420
A look back at Elon Musk’s well-documented fascination with the number 420.
observer.com