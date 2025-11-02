What holidays have the best music?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Christmas music probably is the gold standard. It’s pretty solid on average and I love the bing crosby chill type Christmas music
Halloween for sure has the worst music
Cinco De Mayo I assume has the same music you hear in a restaurant kitchen at 5 AM
Valentine’s Day —- pulling from some very strong genres of music. Might win off the OutKast song alone..
