What holidays have the best music?

Christmas music probably is the gold standard. It’s pretty solid on average and I love the bing crosby chill type Christmas music

Halloween for sure has the worst music

Cinco De Mayo I assume has the same music you hear in a restaurant kitchen at 5 AM

Valentine’s Day —- pulling from some very strong genres of music. Might win off the OutKast song alone..
 
Does any holiday other than Christmas have TSO doing songs for it? No? Well, there is your answer.
 
If we're including classical music, easily Christmas.



If we're only talking about contemporary music, I dunno. I think it all sucks personally.
 
Christmas is the only one I can think of with actual dedicated music. "Christmas Music" is an actual thing. What other holiday has actual "*That Holiday* Music"?

I mean I guess July 4th has patriotic music, but it's not really the same thing. V-Day has love songs, but again, it's not really the same thing. (Because they could be played any time of year and work just fine)
 
Trans sexual orchestra is the worst of the bunch

Bing Crosby is the fucking man.. even that old school Gregorian chant Christmas music fucking slaps
 
