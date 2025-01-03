What Historical Events You'd Liked Captured On Film?

It can be anything battles, Inventions what a particular person sounded like ect.

For me (and some of these are morbid)

The gunfights of the old west
Lincoln's Presidental debates, wrestling matches and assassination.
The first car driving around
The bare-knuckle boxing matches of the 1880s
Sword fighters of Europe and Japan
The Wright brothers first flight
 
The battle of Thermopylae, so we could find out if the abs on Gerald Butler in 300 is historically accurate or not

Lee Murray knocking Tito out.

Also, I'd like to see whether Genghis Can was an ultra manlet or just a regular manlet.
 
Adam and Eve doing it
The great flood and Noah's Ark
Jesus turning into a zombie
The last supper
 
