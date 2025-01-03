What Historical Events You'd Liked Captured On Film?

MLarson
It can be anything battles, Inventions what a particular person sounded like ect.
For me (and some of these are morbid)
The gunfights of the old west
Lincoln's Presidental debates, wrestling matches and assassination.
The first car driving around
The bare-knuckle boxing matches of the 1880s
Sword fighters of Europe and Japan
The Wright brothers first flight
