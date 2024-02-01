What helps vs Mid life crisis

Sorry, brotha, there is none. Going through the same, and asked many people. Nobody has an answer. You either just cope and let time pass, or you never go through it. Maybe some others can give more insight and answers, but I’m not so sure.



I hope it isn’t too too rough for you. Just keep trucking, and don’t act too hastily on anything as your brain is fucking with you right now. Stay strong!!!





Edit- One final thought. Please brother. Do not make any rash decisions in this frame of mind. Your brain is sending you all sort of mixed signals. Practice gratefulness and try not to think of what could have been, or even possibly what should be. In the same position now, and I made a rash choice and regret it completely. Don’t make the same mistake and go into something, or OUT of something based on your emotional baggage. Good luck, brother. My heart goes out to you. No homo