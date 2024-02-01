What helps vs Mid life crisis

Sorry, brotha, there is none. Going through the same, and asked many people. Nobody has an answer. You either just cope and let time pass, or you never go through it. Maybe some others can give more insight and answers, but I’m not so sure.

I hope it isn’t too too rough for you. Just keep trucking, and don’t act too hastily on anything as your brain is fucking with you right now. Stay strong!!!


Edit- One final thought. Please brother. Do not make any rash decisions in this frame of mind. Your brain is sending you all sort of mixed signals. Practice gratefulness and try not to think of what could have been, or even possibly what should be. In the same position now, and I made a rash choice and regret it completely. Don’t make the same mistake and go into something, or OUT of something based on your emotional baggage. Good luck, brother. My heart goes out to you. No homo
 
Right there with you man. I'm looking at exploring hobbies and try to be positive.

Try to think of things you look forward to like your favorite pizza.

You can still navigate through the world and find love if you don't have it.

I'm 38 and on the cusp of this as well. I've done more than a decade and a half in law enforcement and I'm battling Father Time. You do realistically feel a bit more mortal in combat situations as you age. I'm still before that part, but this isn't a career you age in. My advice is simple and it is what I did for this feeling. I bet on myself and I went back to school for something I could in fact age into. I went late so do not say oh I'm 37. I went for my bachelor's degree at 35 and wrapped my MBA up in November. I opened an LLC and poured my energy into something I could build. You first need to invest in you and making your life what you want it to be...or as close to that as you can, and don't say, half my life is potentially over, say, half my life is potentially left.
 
Lol, 37 is prime for a man. Not sure that's really mid-life crisis territory, yet.
That’s totally dependent upon how long you view you will live for. My family doesn’t live very long, so I started filling the effects of midlife crisis around 35. It is not one size fits off.
 
Could be worse you could be 38 which will never happen.
 
37 is a lot younger than most 37-year-olds realize. If life didn't turn out the way you hoped then make some changes.

I'm not saying get divorced, buy a corvette and some hair plugs. I'm saying Rodney Dangerfield's standup career didn't take off till his 40s, Darwin was in his 50s when he wrote The Origin of Species, and Julia Child didn't enroll in culinary school until she was 36.

If your life isn't fulfilling don't blame your age for it. Move your ass.
 
Judo and BJJ did great for keeping my fitness, stress management and confidence in my late 30s
 
Turning 37 in may. Feeling emotional.
Life didn't become all I dreamed off.
I saw something recently that may help put things in perspective, to paraphrase; Don't wish you could could be 21 again, pretend you're 80 and just wished to be 37 again
 
I'm 38 and splurged a bit in the last 2 years, bought myself some nice stuff. I am normally super frugal, so maybe this was my mid-life crisis? I hope I can keep having these crisis' as its pretty great, lol.

Now I have a new truck, new turbocharged snowmobile, new jetski. Its not so terrible.
 
