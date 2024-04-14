What happens to Rakic now?

Georges Hefner

Georges Hefner

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 3, 2023
Messages
840
Reaction score
814
I mean he looked good but he lost in the end after talking trash to a friendly peaceful fighter.

But Rakic now is a dead prospect. Hes 14-4, nobody cares that he beat Santos and Smith. Those fights were a long time ago and boring. Manuwa win is whatever. I remember he had so much hype 5 years ago
 
"With the honor with the humble."
Jiri bless

He was getting a pop at the bar I was at. You love to see it
 
Georges Hefner said:
I mean he looked good but he lost in the end after talking trash to a friendly peaceful fighter.

But Rakic now is a dead prospect. Hes 14-4, nobody cares that he beat Santos and Smith. Those fights were a long time ago and boring. Manuwa win is whatever. I remember he had so much hype 5 years ago
Click to expand...
I mean if he stays active and gets some wins he will be fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,245
Messages
55,409,130
Members
174,764
Latest member
soxing

Share this page

Back
Top