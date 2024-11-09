What Happens If Sharabullet

MMAProfessional
Get's swelling in his bad eye. Does the ref test his blind eye even though he couldn't see out of there in the first place?
I was thinking about that.. He should be thankful for not fighting Jon Jones.
He fights overseas otherwise he'd never get sanctioned which makes me wonder if he'd be a title contender considering he can only fight in one place.I feel so uncomfortable watching him for this reason, it’s messed up he’s allowed to fight in the first place.