What Happens If Sharabullet

Get's swelling in his bad eye. Does the ref test his blind eye even though he couldn't see out of there in the first place?
 
I was thinking about that.. He should be thankful for not fighting Jon Jones.
 
I feel so uncomfortable watching him for this reason, it’s messed up he’s allowed to fight in the first place.
 
He fights overseas otherwise he'd never get sanctioned which makes me wonder if he'd be a title contender considering he can only fight in one place.
 
