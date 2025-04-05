What happens between death & rebirth ?

So, this video takes for granted that we are "automatically" reborn after death , which is something nobody knows despite the fact that man has been trying to find an answer to this mystery for eons upon eons !!
Having said this, it's interesting to note the aspects of life, death, souls and another life pointed out in this video.
Fire away with your comments :)
 
