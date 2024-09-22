Just watched glory 48 replays - what happened with Robert Thomas? He just won tournament, was still young at 24, progressing, had excelent size for MW, very ripped, very powerful punches, good basics, could easily transition to LHW later in career.
And then he never fought again.
What happened? I think he had all needed to become future MW champion and Glory fighters have quite a streak with transisioning to UFC.
And then he never fought again.
What happened? I think he had all needed to become future MW champion and Glory fighters have quite a streak with transisioning to UFC.