What happened with Basharat?

I had to take a phone call at the beginning of the 3rd round of the Basharat/Zahabi fight. Found out later that Zahabi won.

What happened with Basharat?
Is he not the unbeatable machine that the gambling world made him up to be?
 
It's odd I've never thought of zahabi as a powerful striker but even though bashrat was advancing he was afraid to trade. Zahabi really showed up with great adjustments in the 2nd and by the third bash was running from his power.
 
Definitely as very good wrestler/grappler, but that ain't always enough.
 
He fought a step up and lost.

There's a massive difference between Zahabi and guys like Trevin Jones, Gravely, and and Mendonca, who had fought in the UFC.

Zahabi's just way better than all of those guys, and more skilled overall than Basharat. He stopped all Basharat's tds and had the way better strikes. Bash is lucky this was MMA judging and not boxing/kickboxing, because he wouldn't have even won that first round. Zahabi's sig strikes were so much better, but walking people down and playing for the crowd counts is good visuals and counts for a lot in MMA, so Bash got that round.

Zahabi's issue is he barely fights. It's been just 1 fight a year for the last 3. He's only had 5 fights since 2019. He took 2 years off after each of his losses too.

This inactivity definitely fucks him up a bit. He always seems to have to remember fighting each time lol. Took him a round against Basharat, but after that it was pretty easy work for him in rounds 2 and 3, which all 3 judges gave him.

It was good watching cocky, arrogant Basharat lose, especially after the shit he was saying about Victor Henry after he low blowed him.
 
He faced a fighter that was just ever so slightly better than him on that night. This is always a possibility when prospects take a step up in competition. They were landing a similar amount of strikes, but zahabi just seemed to land a bit cleaner, and all the failed takedown attempts by javid somehow just made zahabi look better.
 
He fought a step up and lost.

There's a massive difference between Zahabi and guys like Trevin Jones, Gravely, and and Mendonca, who had fought in the UFC.

Zahabi's just way better than all of those guys, and more skilled overall than Basharat. He stopped all Basharat's tds and had the way better strikes. Bash is lucky this was MMA judging and not boxing/kickboxing, because he wouldn't have even won that first round. Zahabi's sig strikes were so much better, but walking people down and playing for the crowd counts is good visuals and counts for a lot in MMA, so Bash got that round.

Zahabi's issue is he barely fights. It's been just 1 fight a year for the last 3. He's only had 5 fights since 2019. He took 2 years off after each of his losses too.

This inactivity definitely fucks him up a bit. He always seems to have to remember fighting each time lol. Took him a round against Basharat, but after that it was pretty easy work for him in rounds 2 and 3, which all 3 judges gave him.

It was good watching cocky, arrogant Basharat lose, especially after the shit he was saying about Victor Henry after he low blowed him.
Lots of busy work with pressure, feints, and light touches, but not enough substance in his game. It's a point fighting style to a fault. He's a good grappler, too, but when someone can shut that down and he doesn't have the wrestling to fall back on, his game starts to fall apart, even more so as he slows throughout the fight.
 
It's odd I've never thought of zahabi as a powerful striker but even though bashrat was advancing he was afraid to trade. Zahabi really showed up with great adjustments in the 2nd and by the third bash was running from his power.
Zahabi can crack, but mainly what you're referring to is a fault in bashrat's style I think -- he always fights like that. It's a very safe, point fighting style. He's typically much longer than his opponents, too, which helps him get away with that long range, point/almost taekwondo like style. Zahabi was nearly as long as him, though, and was countering decently. It was a pretty good fight.
 
I think the coaching is going under the radar a little. I’m the first to take a hot dump on Tristar when they deserve it but the game plan was sound and adjustments were made. Zahabi fought like a guy who was very very prepared. Some credit goes to Firas here.
 
Yea he's technically proficient, but he's a tit tat guy who hasn't finished a fight yet in the UFC. You do that and you're going to lose close decisions. The no finishes thing is especially concerning. His Ws are over Trevin Jones (off the roster), Tony Gravely (off the roster), and Mateus Mendonca (0-3 in the UFC and probably on the verge of being off the roster). I've heard all this Basharat hype and he really couldn't stop even one of those guys?

Javid needs to rethink his game.
 
Most great martial artists lose at some point. Good learning experience for him. At least he didn’t go out like sopaj did and take a possibly career altering loss
 
Lots of busy work with pressure, feints, and light touches, but not enough substance in his game. It's a point fighting style to a fault. He's a good grappler, too, but when someone can shut that down and he doesn't have the wrestling to fall back on, his game starts to fall apart, even more so as he slows throughout the fight.
Yeh, agreed, his style just doesn't have enough behind it, and it'll work even less once/if he starts fighting even better competition.

His grappling is serviceable, but I don't think it'll work against better guys. The only guy in the top 15 who he could outgrapple/wrestle easily is Font. The rest are a lot better than him in this area. What makes it worse for him is that the ones that would really work him over in the grappling are in the 10-15 range, like Simon, Bautista, Umar, Cruz.
 
