What happened with Basharat?

He fought a step up and lost.



There's a massive difference between Zahabi and guys like Trevin Jones, Gravely, and and Mendonca, who had fought in the UFC.



Zahabi's just way better than all of those guys, and more skilled overall than Basharat. He stopped all Basharat's tds and had the way better strikes. Bash is lucky this was MMA judging and not boxing/kickboxing, because he wouldn't have even won that first round. Zahabi's sig strikes were so much better, but walking people down and playing for the crowd counts is good visuals and counts for a lot in MMA, so Bash got that round.



Zahabi's issue is he barely fights. It's been just 1 fight a year for the last 3. He's only had 5 fights since 2019. He took 2 years off after each of his losses too.



This inactivity definitely fucks him up a bit. He always seems to have to remember fighting each time lol. Took him a round against Basharat, but after that it was pretty easy work for him in rounds 2 and 3, which all 3 judges gave him.



It was good watching cocky, arrogant Basharat lose, especially after the shit he was saying about Victor Henry after he low blowed him.