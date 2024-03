JoeRowe said: They've been booking 13-14 fights per ppv recently so I think they will. They only make Cutelaba/Lins to 299 3 weeks out. Click to expand...

Idk, it seems like they've been flailing around, just trying to make any big fight they can think up, and they're all falling through (supposedly, probably marketing). Hard to really know what was just thrown out into the media to keep everyone guessing. It could be (hopefully, but unlikely), that he wants everyone to think it's a fight that isn't a big deal, and will announce something that actually does get some pop. May be that, bc the secret announcement was ruined by Ariel at 200, that he wants a chance to make a secret announcement again. Dana seems like that kind of guy, who wants to do big guy moves, like making super special secret announcements. His ego couldn't handle getting trampled by Helwani in 2016 or whenever it was, and he's been silently awaiting the next 00 card, so he can finally make a super secret announcement. I bet if it transpires this way, he will go home that night and ask his wife if she's proud of him, and think about his mom.