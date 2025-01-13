  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

What happened to the boxing fight between Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson

I just saw a pod cast of those two talking about their fight coming up. Was in my youtube feed today.

But that video was one year old. And there was also some other videos of them doing face off and going back and fourth. Those videos where even older. Like 2-3 years.

So what happened?

Did they just cancel the whole thing? Lack of interest?

Just curious..not that big interest for me either
.
 
Probably not enough interest in it tbh. I was hyped for the prefight shenanigans but I had no real hopes for the fight itself.
 
Probably not enough interest in it tbh. I was hyped for the prefight shenanigans but I had no real hopes for the fight itself.
Yeah thats probably right.

I was curious. Because for a mma guy, Rampage had a good solid boxing style. For mma. I dont measure him as a pro boxer.

But in MMA i liked his defense, and his counters from his style of blocking. Rolling the underarms from a guard, turning into counter hooks
 
