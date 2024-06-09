  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What happened to Taira vs Van?

Did someone pull out of Alex Perez’s fight so Taira replaced him? Who was it?
 
The UFC is probably fast tracking Perez to a title shot.
If he beats Taira, he'll be next in line.
 
Rhood said:
The UFC is probably fast tracking Perez to a title shot.
If he beats Taira, he'll be next in line.
Click to expand...
they already did fast track him to a title shot, and he already fought for the title
 
