What happened to Taira vs Van?

Did someone pull out of Alex Perez’s fight so Taira replaced him? Who was it?
Crazy fightOriginal matchup was Taira vs Van.
They switched it to Taira vs Perez, and Van vs Ulanbekov.
Can't say I'm unhappy with giving Taira a main event.
they already did fast track him to a title shot, and he already fought for the titleThe UFC is probably fast tracking Perez to a title shot.
If he beats Taira, he'll be next in line.