What happened to Marlon Moraes, why did he fall off so hard?

Marlon was my favorite BW coming up I was a fan during his WSOF (now PFL) run where he was consistently putting on bangers and has some amazing wins. To this day no one ever starched Rivera, Aljo and Assuncao quite like that. He also held a legitimate win over Aldo who went on to fight for the belt. He was a JBG at 135 which is extremely rare the only person putting on consistently exciting and fun fights is OMalley. Everyone else is a boring decision machine. Was it just the Cejudo fight that ruined him, lingering injuries? I just watch him prior to the Henry fight and after and it's not even the same fucking guy and got frustrating to watch as a fan. Literally the scariest killer turn into a joke
 
It's the nature of combat sports. 1 fight your the man and before you know it your on a 5 fight skid and age/mileag/bricken mindset has set in.
 
He got old overnight. It happens.
 
Chin and will got broken by cejudo, and right after that fight he left his long time coach/team in new jersey and never really looked the same.
 
He looked great against Cejudo too, which was for the title.

Things really just kept going bad to worse for him.
 
