What happened to Leon Edwards?

Once you beat the all time GOAT and trump's favorite fighter Colby, it's hard to get motivated to fight anymore.
Real talk that could have actually caused some neck issues that could explain sitting out. Just a pure guess obviously, but that was a nasty spill he took. That was actually skirting the territory of the rule of not being allowed to spike your opponent.Have you ever tried to fight with a fractured Skull?
The guy simply disappeared after being schooled by Bumlal
No one remembers that he fought Brady
Even a sherdogger with his avatar disappeared too (maybe he is Luffy)
