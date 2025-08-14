  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What happened to Leon Edwards?

Peaked than got replaced. Tenative decisioning works for so long. Hungrier guys came.
 
Leon got rich. Semi rich. Than this 5'7 short guy from America came around. He wasn't rich. Needed money. Younger. So he was motivated and beat Leon. Leon waits and strategises without being a elite grappler. Didn't work anymore. That guy who beat him is like 5'7.
 
Eh, always seems disinterested in fighting, so he comes in, wins the belt and defends a couple times then dips, not a bad career.
 
Once you beat the all time GOAT and trump's favorite fighter Colby, it's hard to get motivated to fight anymore.
 
He was always more of an over achiever than he was wildly talented. I think he's settled in to where he actually belonged the whole time.

He found a way to be effective and win fights but was always prone to lapses in concentration. He'd kinda fall into a trance during his fights and it almost cost him numerous times before and after the head kick.

Between getting rocked by a stockton slap and deciding to shoot take downs on Sean Brady, he goofs up constantly
 
Leon has been fighting since 2011. It took him a lot of effort to reach champion status. And just like that he loses the belt. MMA isn't a kind sport man. You only got so many fights in you
 
Have you ever tried to fight with a fractured Skull?

belal-slam.gif
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Have you ever tried to fight with a fractured Skull?

belal-slam.gif
Click to expand...
Real talk that could have actually caused some neck issues that could explain sitting out. Just a pure guess obviously, but that was a nasty spill he took. That was actually skirting the territory of the rule of not being allowed to spike your opponent.
 
andgonsil said:
The guy simply disappeared after being schooled by Bumlal

No one remembers that he fought Brady

Even a sherdogger with his avatar disappeared too (maybe he is Luffy)
Click to expand...

Leon been less active because of injuries. Only fought once in 2024 when he lost title to Belal and fought once in 2025 when he lost to Brady.

Hes still good but he needs to change his approach. Whenever his gameplans go to shit, he cant pivot to a new strategy and just cruises to a loss.
 
Dorkman said:
Real talk that could have actually caused some neck issues that could explain sitting out. Just a pure guess obviously, but that was a nasty spill he took. That was actually skirting the territory of the rule of not being allowed to spike your opponent.
Click to expand...

That's pretty blatant spiking, IMO. Crazy that it didn't get called and no one here cared.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
5K
kirsky
K
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Leon Edwards Corner
Replies
5
Views
407
usernamee
usernamee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,761
Messages
57,682,702
Members
175,806
Latest member
Darkjjb

Share this page

Back
Top