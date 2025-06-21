What happened to Kevin Lee?

I never really believed that Lee was going to be a champion or anything even when he was doing well in the UFC but he was a decent prospect with a good top game.

He also seems like a great guy but like most of his peers at that time he suffered alot by trying to act like McGregor.

I know he's had some knee issues but his chin seems to be completely gone, he can't take damage at all even though I don't remember him taking any career altering damage.

I feel like his career went downhill since his old coach passed away and he just couldn't recover. He did pretty decently in his early UFC career, he had a relatively competitive fights with Charles Oliveira aswell.

I was shocked when he had a competitive fights with Diego Sanchez in EFC which again was due to his knees but watching his latest pfl fight, it's shocking how bad he looked.

I would attribute the lack of takedowns to his knee issues but I really don't understand what happened to his striking & chin, he is only 32 years old aswell & it's not like he started MMA at a young age or has had several wars.

What happened to the Mo Town Phenom?
 
Its funny. Kevin really looked like he was going to put together a killer streak when he went to Tristar in Montreal.

KO'ing Gilespie like that. Than he ran into Charles and it was more or less over with him being a top talent. I guess the Pandemic didn't help things at a crucial time in his career.

Never for a second believed he was the guy to beat Khabib like some Sherdoggers made it him out to be. Something he himself admitted eventually.
 
too much wear and tear. he peaked and never really evolved or changed much as a fighter. his last big win was in 2019 when he retired gregor. Think about it that was before covid.

he is from that weird connor era where it was more about personality then actual skill. It's a strange era because fighters went from making 24k/24k before to making decent money in that era with other opportunities like social media etc. So their priorities were all messed up chasing hte $.

Its amazing he is only 32. I keep thinking his career parallels barboza.

it's also fucked up that he is tony ferguson biggest win which goes to show how overrated tony was.
 
Head Coach passed, and ever since Lee seems to be lost in terms of direction in his MMA career.

It’s time he hangs up it up, put his energy and time into a worthwhile career without destroying his health. He’s still young and able.
Oh wow that is right, I remember when that happened and its been down hill since. Tonight was bad, he looked like he might have some serious head/chin issues going on.
 
buddy, he's BEEN washed up. back in his day i thought he could be a contender at LW but the man was too arrogant and too dumb to close the gaps in his style. he's a wrestler with no chin and shitty defense who thinks he's a striker, that's a big red flag already. then when he actually wrestles he gasses the fuck out. low fight IQ can't be trained out of you.

he nearly lost to Diego Sanchez in 2022, think about that guys.
 
Its funny. Kevin really looked like he was going to put together a killer streak when he went to Tristar in Montreal.
Going to Tristar actually accelerated his downfall. Tristar is a mcdojo. GSP just tanked through it's mcdojoness by getting a side order of prime jackson wink & by just being GSP. GSP was gonna do well even if his training was nothing but Tae Bo aerobic kickboxing VHS tapes he picked up at goodwill. To a normie where legit training means everything, going to tristar is a death sentence
 
His shoulder got dislocated too. I'd don't think he'll be back anytime soon.
 
