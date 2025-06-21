What happened to Kevin Lee?

I never really believed that Lee was going to be a champion or anything even when he was doing well in the UFC but he was a decent prospect with a good top game.



He also seems like a great guy but like most of his peers at that time he suffered alot by trying to act like McGregor.



I know he's had some knee issues but his chin seems to be completely gone, he can't take damage at all even though I don't remember him taking any career altering damage.



I feel like his career went downhill since his old coach passed away and he just couldn't recover. He did pretty decently in his early UFC career, he had a relatively competitive fights with Charles Oliveira aswell.



I was shocked when he had a competitive fights with Diego Sanchez in EFC which again was due to his knees but watching his latest pfl fight, it's shocking how bad he looked.



I would attribute the lack of takedowns to his knee issues but I really don't understand what happened to his striking & chin, he is only 32 years old aswell & it's not like he started MMA at a young age or has had several wars.



What happened to the Mo Town Phenom?