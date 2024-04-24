What happened to Kevin Lee ?

Kevin Lee's skills depleted overnight. I kinda wonder how much of it had to do with the passing of Robert Follis. It's easy to call him a can nowadays, but if you look at what he did in his career, it is quite impressive. He gave Gregor Gillespie his only loss, and who has more dominant wins over Michael Chiesa and Francisco Trinaldo? I noticed his decline when he fought Al Iaquinta. At first, I thought iut was just a poor gameplan, but then against RDA at 170, he couldn't buy a takedown. It's kinda sad in my opinion how little credit he seems to get; I get that he's the laughing stock now, but he was calling out guys like Khabib before anyone wanted to fight him.