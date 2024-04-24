What happened to Kevin Lee ?

Any idea what he's up to these days ? Last fight was over a year ago and he retired.
 
Fighter Kevin Lee is working on trying to book a 155 division fight in the UFC.
 
Iirc he got smoked last year by Faugertinov and hasn't been back since
 
Edit: according to wiki he retired

"It sucks being famous but not wealthy"
 
Hypejob that was never good anyways and was pushed very hard by the UFC machine, he is another Darren Till.
Except he never fought for the title. I'd put him somewhere between Erick Silva and Till in the list of Great Flops.

I believe he talked about a possible comeback a few months ago. Edit: lo and behold, he posted this on IG less than a week ago. If you're a sponsor, please consider this bright young prospect!

1713988673266.png
 
Kevin Lee's skills depleted overnight. I kinda wonder how much of it had to do with the passing of Robert Follis. It's easy to call him a can nowadays, but if you look at what he did in his career, it is quite impressive. He gave Gregor Gillespie his only loss, and who has more dominant wins over Michael Chiesa and Francisco Trinaldo? I noticed his decline when he fought Al Iaquinta. At first, I thought iut was just a poor gameplan, but then against RDA at 170, he couldn't buy a takedown. It's kinda sad in my opinion how little credit he seems to get; I get that he's the laughing stock now, but he was calling out guys like Khabib before anyone wanted to fight him.
 
