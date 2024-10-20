What happened to Johnny Hendricks restaurant ?

I'm about to go to the united state soon, i would like to go to big rigg famous steak house, is it still open or has been closed since then ?

1729434779990.png
 
Johny Hendricks closes 'Bigg Rigg Steakhouse' restaurant : r/MMA
 
What about Aldo’s burger joint? Was it successful?
 
It got shut down because Johnny kept eating all the food. Put his own company out of business.

His staff were like you can't keep coming here and eating all the food, what are we going to serve the customers?

And Hendricks was like shut the fuck up this is my restaurant and I'll eat all the food if I want to.
 
Is this true ?
 
I know we make jokes, but running a restaurant is a hard business that most fail. I'm sure it's even harder when your skillset is mma and you try to run one without the experience. Post covid the market is even more unforgiving.
 
checktheknuckles said:
Granted that looks like most steak houses. Basic ass baked potato and basic ass steamed/boiled vegetables. Only thing I want to know, is what grade of steak do they have and how much for it?
Click to expand...
It looks like they butterflied that steak, which is fair if the communist requested “well done”. But even Outback does a better baked potato. That thing looks anemic and the cheese ain’t melted. The roll just seems like an afterthought. It’s the presentation that really screams “amateur” or “we just don’t give a fuck.”
 
