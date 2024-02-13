What happened to Jason "Mayhem" Miller!!!?

Ogata
I saw the thread about the podcast with Rampage and Karo Parisyan. They talked about Mayhem Miller and I remember him having his own TV series and he was on TUF as well. Despite not having the best UFC record on the planet, he achieved great success more so as an MMA personality than a fighter.
He went from this:
To this:
He is 42 in this pic and I don't want to hear shit about age. Karo, Rampage, Hughes, Lawler ,GSP, Bisping ,Serra, Cro Cop and Diaz look the same aside from weight gain or receding hairline. That and they had a much more extensive fighting career longer in duration and much more active in competition. This dude was doing tons of TV shows.
He went from this:
To this:
