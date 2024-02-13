What happened to Jason "Mayhem" Miller!!!?

Ares Black said: I think he has other mental health issues besides substance abuse, but his face tells me he's an addict. Click to expand...

blaseblase said: He seemed super happy to be in the UFC, I think the two losses and getting fired broke him. Click to expand...

Its strange because he came off a bit annoying but he seemed like a happy person or at least in a good mood. That and despite not having the best record, he had two TV shows in regards to MMA and was a major MMA personality.It caught me off guard for him to be doing so bad. I would expect it more so from a quite guy who fought in the UFC and kept to himself.Was it really the losses?He was never really a competitive guy. Never had intense drive in training. Karo, Rampage and fighters in team punishment mentioned that he like to mess around in training. Played practical jokes and looked at MMA more as an adventure as oppose to a serious endeavor.Hence he kind of had an advantage of being more relaxed in fights since he kind of was free spirited and could have fun. Similar to early Conor who was cool as a cucumber.