What happened to Jason "Mayhem" Miller!!!?

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,702
Reaction score
9,511
I saw the thread about the podcast with Rampage and Karo Parisyan. They talked about Mayhem Miller and I remember him having his own TV series and he was on TUF as well. Despite not having the best UFC record on the planet, he achieved great success more so as an MMA personality than a fighter.

He went from this:

Screenshot_12-2-2024_182654_www.google.ca.jpeg


To this:
Screenshot_12-2-2024_18232_www.google.ca.jpeg





He is 42 in this pic and I don't want to hear shit about age. Karo, Rampage, Hughes, Lawler ,GSP, Bisping ,Serra, Cro Cop and Diaz look the same aside from weight gain or receding hairline. That and they had a much more extensive fighting career longer in duration and much more active in competition. This dude was doing tons of TV shows.
 
Ares Black said:
Spoiler Alert: It's drugs
Click to expand...

Was it really that bad!?

I know that lots of fighters and professional athletes are around it since they like to party or take the edge off due to pressure. But this feels seriously messed up.
 
Ogata said:
Was it really that bad!?

I know that lots of fighters and professional athletes are around it since they like to party or take the edge off due to pressure. But this feels seriously messed up.
Click to expand...
I think he has other mental health issues besides substance abuse, but his face tells me he's an addict.
 
He seemed super happy to be in the UFC, I think the two losses and getting fired broke him.
 
Ares Black said:
The two are very often connected
Click to expand...
the reason i say mental illness is because he was crazy even when he was a kid before he ever got into MMA. ironically, i think MMA kind of saved him from going down the route he's on now or worse even earlier, which probably would've ended up with him dead or institutionalized indefinitely.

but i agree, the drugs and punches to the head didn't help him at all.
 
Ares Black said:
I think he has other mental health issues besides substance abuse, but his face tells me he's an addict.
Click to expand...


Its strange because he came off a bit annoying but he seemed like a happy person or at least in a good mood. That and despite not having the best record, he had two TV shows in regards to MMA and was a major MMA personality.

It caught me off guard for him to be doing so bad. I would expect it more so from a quite guy who fought in the UFC and kept to himself.

blaseblase said:
He seemed super happy to be in the UFC, I think the two losses and getting fired broke him.
Click to expand...


Was it really the losses?

He was never really a competitive guy. Never had intense drive in training. Karo, Rampage and fighters in team punishment mentioned that he like to mess around in training. Played practical jokes and looked at MMA more as an adventure as oppose to a serious endeavor.

Hence he kind of had an advantage of being more relaxed in fights since he kind of was free spirited and could have fun. Similar to early Conor who was cool as a cucumber.
 
I'm surprised to realize that it's already been 12 years since he retired from MMA(the shitshow in 2016 doesn't count).

Honestly, I'm more surprised he's still alive and hasn't gone full War Machine, given the number of arrests and violent incidents.

Pancake Sprawl said:
i think MMA kind of saved him from going down the route he's on now or worse even earlier,
Click to expand...
I think it is the opposite. His fame and money let him get away with a lot of crap for a lot of years. He's always been a mess, but his career let him get away with causing a lot more damage than if he was just a random guy with mental and addiction issues.
 
Can anyone post the the shoop thread of him crashing Jake Shields post fight ? I can’t find it . It is a Sherdog classic.
 
Don't know, don't care. Dude is a prick. From my hometown and went to school with my brother. He tried out for the wrestling team thinking it was like WWF. He attempted to wrestle and was actually in my brothers weight class. He didnt know that his school was actually 4A 2x State Dual Champs and my brother was a 3x state champ. Basically he tried to do some cheap wwf tricks in tryouts and my brother waxed his ass all over the mat. He cried and ran out the gym. We would see him from time to time around dual meets and he had crazy creeper vibes and told people amatuer wrestling isnt "real wrestling"
 
Im not really sure how you can be interested in MMA, be on sherdog, and not already know this.
 
Howard Moon said:
I'm surprised to realize that it's already been 12 years since he retired from MMA(the shitshow in 2016 doesn't count).

Honestly, I'm more surprised he's still alive and hasn't gone full War Machine, given the number of arrests and violent incidents.


I think it is the opposite. His fame and money let him get away with a lot of crap for a lot of years. He's always been a mess, but his career let him get away with causing a lot more damage than if he was just a random guy with mental and addiction issues.
Click to expand...

yeah it let's him get away with stuff, that's what i mean. if he never found MMA, he'd either be dead or in jail for a long time. that's why i said "MMA saved HIM" it didn't save all the people he's assaulted over the years. if you read about his childhood and how he was when growing up, he was already getting kicked out of schools, kicked out of martial arts schools, challenging martial art instructors to fight etc, this all happened before he even got into MMA, which he got into when was 17. so he was literally a kid trying to fight grown men, and beating the fuck out of kids so badly in school he gets expelled.

that kind of person would be locked up for life or dead if they weren't famous. but i also think it highlights that his behavior didn't take a drastic turn from drugs, he has ALWAYS been a nutcase.
 
Ogata said:
I saw the thread about the podcast with Rampage and Karo Parisyan. They talked about Mayhem Miller and I remember him having his own TV series and he was on TUF as well. Despite not having the best UFC record on the planet, he achieved great success more so as an MMA personality than a fighter.

He went from this:

View attachment 1029148


To this:
View attachment 1029149





He is 42 in this pic and I don't want to hear shit about age. Karo, Rampage, Hughes, Lawler ,GSP, Bisping ,Serra, Cro Cop and Diaz look the same aside from weight gain or receding hairline. That and they had a much more extensive fighting career longer in duration and much more active in competition. This dude was doing tons of TV shows.
Click to expand...
Alcohol and drugs plus long stints in jail.
Not rocket science, really.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fengxian
News Mayhem Miller arrested for choking a man.
6 7 8
Replies
157
Views
9K
headlessTao
headlessTao

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,228
Messages
55,066,972
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top