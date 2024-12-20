What happened to Dime Billion?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,557
- Reaction score
- 8,856
Anyone heard from the poster Dime Billion? It's like he fell off the planet and never heard from again
Anyone heard from the poster Dime Billion? It's like he fell off the planet and never heard from again
Heard he was "lawyer-ing" for Johnny Somali in South Korea.His career was derailed after it was discovered he wasn't really Asian. Now he's somewhere unknown doing non-Asian stuff
Imagine the gall to have an Asian when you're not Asian.His career was derailed after it was discovered he wasn't really Asian. Now he's somewhere unknown doing non-Asian stuff