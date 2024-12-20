What happened to Dime Billion?

His career was derailed after it was discovered he wasn't really Asian. Now he's somewhere unknown doing non-Asian stuff
 
Judging by his YouTube numbers, assume he's living the high life in Monte Carlo or something.
 
Bornstarch said:
Anyone heard from the poster Dime Billion? It's like he fell off the planet and never heard from again

Click to expand...

That was a very confusing music video. Judging by what he's wearing I thought it was gonna be a rap song, and instead it was a Euro trash club song by a Dollar Tree Steve Aoki. Worst of all, it looks like he's nowhere near 6'5'', so I say good riddance sir

<DisgustingHHH>
 
Zer said:
His career was derailed after it was discovered he wasn't really Asian. Now he's somewhere unknown doing non-Asian stuff
Click to expand...
Heard he was "lawyer-ing" for Johnny Somali in South Korea.

<puhlease>
 
Zer said:
His career was derailed after it was discovered he wasn't really Asian. Now he's somewhere unknown doing non-Asian stuff
Click to expand...
Imagine the gall to have an Asian when you're not Asian.

It's as bad as blackface IMO
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,955
Messages
56,680,303
Members
175,345
Latest member
uziii

Share this page

Back
Top