What Happened to Desmon Green ?

Subsequently, on June 26, 2019, it was reported that Green was arrested and jailed for 20 separate charges, including two second-degree felony counts of DUI manslaughter; four third-degree felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury; third-degree felony possession of cocaine; five misdemeanor counts of DUI property damage; and third-degree felony driving with a suspended license with jail on bonds totaling $194,000
Crazy how he beat a young Josh Emmett in his 1st UFC fight and ended up pissing his career away with the DUI stuff.
 
Strangely, I only remember his stuff from Bellator. I did not ever watch any of his UFC fights because of that. Dude was a snoozefest to watch.
 
He became a straight up killer.
Tweak896 said:
Been a million years since I watched it, but I remember thinking he robbed Emmett, right before that he had a really awful performance against Martin Brown too (decent regional fighter) where he needed to get hooked up on oxygen after the fight ended.

He was your typical athletic wrestle/boxer, solid enough to test some guys but was never going to get into the top 15 or near it. He did produce some brutal finishes over washed up guys here and there too (Miguel Torres & Ross Pearson).
 
Thesnake101 said:
Still you have to wonder how his career would've been if he never was distracted outside the ring sort of like Jones. Unless I'm wrong he was a disciplined guy until his dui stuff. You're right though he never looked technical, I just remember watching his first fights thinking he was going to be a problem after he sharpened his skills.
 
