What happened to Cody?

He looked unstoppable against Dom. Like, truly elite, as he had against his previous opponents, then took a serious nosedive.

I know his fight IQ is incredibly low, but it didn't always seem this way. He fought really smart in his early UFC appearances.

So what happened?
 
He started fighting top fighters. Nothing happened. I always thought he got that titleshot too early in his career.
 
He looked unstoppable against Dom. Like, truly elite, as he had against his previous opponents, then took a serious nosedive.

I know his fight IQ is incredibly low, but it didn't always seem this way. He fought really smart in his early UFC appearances.

So what happened?
He looked great against Deiveson until that submission so id still say he looks the best he has in a while
 
