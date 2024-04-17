What happened to Cody?

Lionheart7167
He looked unstoppable against Dom. Like, truly elite, as he had against his previous opponents, then took a serious nosedive.
I know his fight IQ is incredibly low, but it didn't always seem this way. He fought really smart in his early UFC appearances.
So what happened?
