What happened to closed guard? And what replaced it?

I have seen closed guard less and less in MMA (which makes sense for obv reasons). My question is: what replaced it, and why?
From recent memory I can think of a ton people playing half guard from bottom, but how is that any better than closed guard?
It seems like fighters work on turning away from their opponent (while keeping an underhook to stop giving up their back) in order to work up to their feet.
My only theory is that half guard / positions that occupy the hands of the guy on top is safer than closed guard where the guy on top has their hands free to punch/elbow.
