What game would you pick for a modern day remake?

If you could pick one game for a modern day remake which one would it be.



I would love to see Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear remade with todays graphics and physics. I've got a lot of great memories playing that game as a kid and I kind of wish Rainbow Six had never jumped the tracks into whatever it is nowadays.

Sure there are similar games like Ground Branch, Ready or Not, Zero Hour but the last game to really capture the OG Rainbow 6 vibes was Swat 4. None of the others really come close.