  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink What frozen drinks do you make at home?

G

GSP_37

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Aug 27, 2007
Messages
54,400
Reaction score
10,525
It's too damn hot. Just sitting indoors doing nothing results in tons of sweat. Only slight brief relief is eating my froyo.

I put half a can of Mountain Dew Baja Blast in the freezer. What else is good to make your own slurpee? Cranberry juice was good long ago and spoon did good job of "shaving" it into shaved ice.
 
I just fill a large jar with with water, ice and one of those Mio water flavor enhancers.
 
root-beer-float-root-beer.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,784
Messages
57,683,638
Members
175,807
Latest member
Claymore

Share this page

Back
Top