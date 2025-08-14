It's too damn hot. Just sitting indoors doing nothing results in tons of sweat. Only slight brief relief is eating my froyo.
I put half a can of Mountain Dew Baja Blast in the freezer. What else is good to make your own slurpee? Cranberry juice was good long ago and spoon did good job of "shaving" it into shaved ice.
