What food is delicious in small amounts, but gross in large amounts?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,674
Reaction score
53,789
Just had a large A5 wagyu steak and ate it like a normal steak. The fat was overwhelming. Won't do again.
 
syct23 said:
What’s wrong?

You didn’t enjoy the thick fatty meat sliding down you throat..
Click to expand...
ea87bdef-485e-4c40-9446-6cb15dfcb928_text.gif
 
When I eat too much fatty meat it gives me a massive headache. Once, at a bar they had all you can eat beef ribs and the record was like 22-25. I thought I could beat the record but threw in the towel at 12 because I got a massive migraine from the ribs :mad:
 
Anything deep fried is like that.
Most creamy dishes are like that too.

It gets worse as you get older too.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Fried Chicken
Poutine
Click to expand...
Never had poutine but i've seen videos. So how does it work? You rush eating it before the fries becomes soggy or is the mushy fry part of the experience?
 
Osculater said:
When I eat too much fatty meat it gives me a massive headache. Once, at a bar they had all you can eat beef ribs and the record was like 22-25. I thought I could beat the record but threw in the towel at 12 because I got a massive migraine from the ribs :mad:
Click to expand...
Wondering if you just got salt overload? Fatty meat is almost always heavily salted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,451
Messages
56,452,163
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top