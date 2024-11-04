What food is delicious in small amounts, but gross in large amounts?

What’s wrong?Just had a large A5 wagyu steak and ate it like a normal steak. The fat was overwhelming. Won't do again.
You didn’t enjoy the thick fatty meat sliding down you throat..
Good one. Once every few months is perfect. That goes for KFC too.Popeyes. If you haven't had it in awhile Popeyes is amazing.
The moment you're used to it it becomes gross.
I could eat a whole dozen of Krispy Kreme donuts
Never had poutine but i've seen videos. So how does it work? You rush eating it before the fries becomes soggy or is the mushy fry part of the experience?
Wondering if you just got salt overload? Fatty meat is almost always heavily salted.When I eat too much fatty meat it gives me a massive headache. Once, at a bar they had all you can eat beef ribs and the record was like 22-25. I thought I could beat the record but threw in the towel at 12 because I got a massive migraine from the ribs