What fights from Saturdays card should i look up tommorow?

jeff7b9
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 24,580
- Reaction score
- 36,588
I missed the card tonight.
Family commitments.
Without spoilers if possible... what fights should I check out tomorrow?
I will disclose that I like finishes and blood. I like wars and comebacks, submissions...
Not a huge fan of the ish ish.
Ì can enjoy a HARD FOUGHT decision, but I'd skip the sparring session.
Thanks yall.
Hope everyone had a lovely Saturday.
Family commitments.
Without spoilers if possible... what fights should I check out tomorrow?
I will disclose that I like finishes and blood. I like wars and comebacks, submissions...
Not a huge fan of the ish ish.
Ì can enjoy a HARD FOUGHT decision, but I'd skip the sparring session.
Thanks yall.
Hope everyone had a lovely Saturday.