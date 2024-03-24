What fights from Saturdays card should i look up tommorow?

I missed the card tonight.
Family commitments.

Without spoilers if possible... what fights should I check out tomorrow?

I will disclose that I like finishes and blood. I like wars and comebacks, submissions...

Not a huge fan of the ish ish.
Ì can enjoy a HARD FOUGHT decision, but I'd skip the sparring session.

Thanks yall.
Hope everyone had a lovely Saturday.
 
Putting your family before a ufc event is fucking lunacy. You have your priorities totally backwards, squire. I want you to cut all communication with your family so this doesn’t happen again. I mean it’s a card with Rose Namajunas in the main event and you’re going to go galavanting around with your family? You must have mad cow disease.
 
Talbott vs Saaiman
Shahbazyan vs Dobson

Were both fun scraps.
 
So far...

Lima Vs. Da Silva
Rendon Vs. Zheleznyakova
Erosa Vs. Ramos
Padilla Vs. Pajuelo
Quarantillo Vs. Zalal -Best Imo
Saaiman Vs. Talbott Next Best

Imo, this has been one of the better cards, but I have been heavily drnking. I will let you know about the other two, if you want.
 
Igor Da Silva DQ'd After Biting Andre Lima - a new one for the octagon
 
