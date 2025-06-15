What fights did you wanna see that never happened

I thought I was being original but it seems a thread like this pops up every once in a while. No matter my fight has never been mentioned and maybe you guys have a fight you think should have been made.



I'll start with mine



Adonis Stevenson vs Sergey Kovalev is it for me. At the time they weren't the best you had Ward around but this would've been a fun fight.



A reason I think it didn't happen was that Stevenson to me and I may be wrong here was comfortable fighting lesser talent in Canada and getting a pretty good check he had no reason to risk it with a fight like this. If Turki had been around I think this fight gets made.



What are some fight you guys wished would have happened