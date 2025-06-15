What fights did you wanna see that never happened

I

Icanseeu

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 27, 2019
Messages
925
Reaction score
538
I thought I was being original but it seems a thread like this pops up every once in a while. No matter my fight has never been mentioned and maybe you guys have a fight you think should have been made.

I'll start with mine

Adonis Stevenson vs Sergey Kovalev is it for me. At the time they weren't the best you had Ward around but this would've been a fun fight.

A reason I think it didn't happen was that Stevenson to me and I may be wrong here was comfortable fighting lesser talent in Canada and getting a pretty good check he had no reason to risk it with a fight like this. If Turki had been around I think this fight gets made.

What are some fight you guys wished would have happened
 
Manny Pacquiao vs Kostya Tszyu, that would have been fire for as long as it lasted. I'd probably favour Manny FWIW
 
Well, I’m gonna have to 2nd wanting to see Roy vs more of the names from his era.

Mikey/Loma was a big one that in hindsight, Mikey probably would have lost. At the time it really bothered me, now it doesn’t seem like as big a deal. In fact until that retirement thread Id all but forgotten that one.

Wilder/Joshua, again doesn’t seem as big of a loss now because of their deflating losses
 
Dempsey vs Wills

Marciano vs Patterson

Ali vs Cobb (that was supposed to be Ali's last fight)

Bowe vs Lewis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,837
Messages
57,432,155
Members
175,706
Latest member
welison Lima

Share this page

Back
Top