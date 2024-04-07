What fighters from the old era could be competitive today and who wouldn't? BJ Penn, Sean Sherk, Hendo, Rampage.

Competitive

BJ Penn - 135/145

Sean Sherk - 145/155 too small for modern 170 but at 155 he would have a cardio advantage over most of the division at 145 he may be too drained to be effective. Could see Sherk beating many at 155.



Tim Silvia - HW. Big enough to hang with the bigger guys but quite slow may be top 5/10.



Hendo - 170/185/205/HW. He was durable, vicious and very skilled his power would translate all the way up to HW



Rampage - 205



Anderson - 170/185/205 170 Anderson Vs Leon would be a great fight. Anderson as he filled out would be competitive all the way up to 205 and maybe even HW.



Matt Serra 145/155 - too small for modern 170 but at 145/155 would be some great fights for Serra.



GSP - 155/170 - strong wrestling and great jab would be a challenge for most at 155 and 170.



Rashad Evans 170 185 - too small for 205 but would be some great fights for him at 170 and 185







Not competitive



Matt Hughes - 170. At 155 he may have a chance can not see him being competitive with any of the top 10 at 170.



Randy Couture - too small and slow for HW. Can't see him beating Poatan



Shogun - Not big/strong enough for 205. Poatan/Izzy all beat him badly.



Fedor - modern HW is weak but would struggle against Jones/Aspinal/Francis/DC. Do not think Fedora skillset translates well into the modern era. Jones would beat his knees and take him down, Aspinal would take him down, Francis is too big and DC would maul him mixing in takedowns



Karo - 170/155 Similar with Fedor his style would not translate well into the modern era.