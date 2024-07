I'll say Michael Johnson.. his record is really crappy in UFC.. loses as much as he wins, but he is really skilled, he has amazing hand speed, his hands are so fast and he has really good reflexes. But he is just not consistent, one of the most inconsistent fighters ever.



He has beat some very good fighters, but then loses against cans that have been cut ages ago from UFC because they couldn't beat anyone except him. Very frustrating and inconsistent fighter