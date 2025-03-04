  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What exactly would you have done better than Beltran??

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Jul 19, 2021
3,467
3,006
I didn’t think in a million years I would have to make a public statement in defense of Beltran but here we are. Kape is ridiculously fast. There isn’t a soul on this forum that could tell there was a poke IN REAL TIME. Beltran stopped the fight once due to a complaint and the replay booth said continue. There are certain fighters that attack with a speed of violence all you will see is the general area he was aiming for. I can’t even say for certain it was intentional. I can say for certain Kape‘s hand speed is faster than naked eye

My point is I have seen repeated posters claiming outright conspiracy. Stop acting as if you having the benefit of slow motion replay means you would do better than Beltran in real time. Seeing that man get his name smeared on this one bothers me. He didn’t have much a choice. Kape needs a firm warning and points taken moving forward but the notion anyone here would have done much different begs the question what would you have done differently?
 
Kape was swatting instead of punching and being that close Beltran should ve been able to spot that
That's literally his job
And also listening to Asu's request of a timeout. Give the fighters a benefit of the odoubt
 
