  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What ever happened to Drew Mcfedries

cyborgassassin

cyborgassassin

Stealth Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 18, 2007
Messages
1,757
Reaction score
2
Dude had crazy Knockout power lol

I always wished he could have had a better overall game
 
before he left Miletich, Robbie Lawler told Drew that there can only be one.

file_130400_2_highlander04.jpg
 
He was a fun guy. Would have enjoyed seeing him more
 
He last fought January 2013 and posted this on twitter

Andrew McFedries @DrewMcFedries
 
Hardest puncher in MMA aside from Melvin imo.
 
Yeah he was a gamer and a banger, I remember he got stabbed and I'm not sure if he's fought since then. About to hit the sack so I'll check whats up with him tomorrow. Since...you know...
 
He is now the front man of a hootie and the blowfish cover band.. If you do not applaud i hear you get knocked out
 
Him and Lawler had very similar styles and both with big power in their punches, however Lawler evolved and started becoming proficient in his TDD and to some extent his submission defense, whereas Mcfedries did not. I loved watching Drew fight, crazy fights always.
 
His fights were fucking awesome. He had insane power. Probably in the top 5 for punching power in UFC history.
 
Just curious, but did you just watch him vs kampmann on ultimate highlights or whatever the show is? They just played that fight at the bar I was at.

He had scary power, I remember reading somewhere a while back that NOBODY wanted to spar him at Militich because he was such a beast. Tried to find the source but it's at least 5 years old.

I was always rooting for him after watching a 1 or 2 of his fights, he was a monster.
 
Started following MMA because of him.
Crohns Disease was hard on me a couple of years aggo.
 
How can you not root for a guy called 'The Massacre'? Would love to see him back in the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,590
Messages
55,705,227
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top