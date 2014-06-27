What ever happened to Drew Mcfedries

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
Him and Lawler had very similar styles and both with big power in their punches, however Lawler evolved and started becoming proficient in his TDD and to some extent his submission defense, whereas Mcfedries did not. I loved watching Drew fight, crazy fights always.